Ukraine leader says to unveil peace plan soon

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he would announce a plan for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the east of the country soon after his inauguration on Saturday.

“Very quickly after the presidential inauguration we are ready to present our plan for the peaceful solution of the situation in the east,” he told reporters after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama in the Polish capital.

He gave no details of what that solution might involve. Previously Ukrainian officials have said they are willing to seek talks with pro-Russian separatist rebels in the east, but could not find suitable negotiating partners.

The government in Kiev is pursuing an armed operation against insurgents in the east. A spokesman for the operation said more than 300 of the rebel fighters had been killed.