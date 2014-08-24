Ukraine faces military threat for foreseeable future: Poroshenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday Ukraine would be under constant military threat for the foreseeable future, announcing 40 billion hryvnia ($3 billion) would be spent on re-equipping the army in 2015-2017.

“It is clear that in the foreseeable future, unfortunately, a constant military threat will hang over Ukraine. And we need to learn not only to live with this, but also to be always prepared to defend the independence of our country” Poroshenko said.