Ukraine faces military threat for foreseeable future: Poroshenko
#World News
August 24, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine faces military threat for foreseeable future: Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday Ukraine would be under constant military threat for the foreseeable future, announcing 40 billion hryvnia ($3 billion) would be spent on re-equipping the army in 2015-2017.

“It is clear that in the foreseeable future, unfortunately, a constant military threat will hang over Ukraine. And we need to learn not only to live with this, but also to be always prepared to defend the independence of our country” Poroshenko said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe

