Ukraine's Poroshenko says won't recognize November's separatist election
September 25, 2014 / 12:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says won't recognize November's separatist election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine and the rest of the world will not recognize local elections planned by pro-Russian separatists next month, President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday, adding that he hoped Russia would follow the same course.

Ukraine has proposed that local elections be held, under Kiev’s direction, in December in areas of eastern Ukraine where separatists have set up ‘people’s republics’, but the rebels say they want to hold their own elections in early November without intervention from Kiev.

Referring to the rebels’ proposed poll, Poroshenko told a news conference: “They will not be recognized either by Ukraine or by the whole world and I hope not by Russia either.”

Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

