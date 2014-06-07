Poroshenko calls on separatists to lay down their arms

Petro Poroshenko (C) walks past the honour guard as he arrives for his inauguration ceremony as Ukraine's new president in Kiev June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called in his inaugural speech on Saturday for separatists in the east of the country to lay down their arms, and said he would guarantee a safe corridor for Russian fighters to go home.

“I don’t want war; I don’t want revenge. I want peace and I want peace to happen,” Poroshenko told parliament after taking the oath.

“Please, lay down the guns and I guarantee immunity to all those who don’t have bloodshed on their hands.”