Poroshenko calls on separatists to lay down their arms
#World News
June 7, 2014 / 8:09 AM / 3 years ago

Poroshenko calls on separatists to lay down their arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petro Poroshenko (C) walks past the honour guard as he arrives for his inauguration ceremony as Ukraine's new president in Kiev June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called in his inaugural speech on Saturday for separatists in the east of the country to lay down their arms, and said he would guarantee a safe corridor for Russian fighters to go home.

“I don’t want war; I don’t want revenge. I want peace and I want peace to happen,” Poroshenko told parliament after taking the oath.

“Please, lay down the guns and I guarantee immunity to all those who don’t have bloodshed on their hands.”

Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Lidia Kelly; editing by Mark Trevelyan

