Poroshenko calls on separatists to lay down their arms

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called in his inaugural speech on Saturday for separatists in the east of the country to lay down their arms, and said he would guarantee a safe corridor for Russian fighters to go home.
“I don’t want war; I don’t want revenge. I want peace and I want peace to happen,” Poroshenko told parliament after taking the oath.
“Please, lay down the guns and I guarantee immunity to all those who don’t have bloodshed on their hands.”
