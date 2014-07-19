Ukrainian president urges U.N. to call rebels part of terrorist groups

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the United Nations on Saturday to label rebels fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as belonging to “terrorist organizations”.

During a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Poroshenko’s press service quoted the leader as saying: “The president of Ukraine urged the U.N. to condemn the actions of terrorists and to recognize the so-called ”DNR“ (Donetsk People’s Republic) and ”LNR“ (Luhansk People’s Republic) as terrorist organizations.”