FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian president urges U.N. to call rebels part of terrorist groups
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 6:44 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president urges U.N. to call rebels part of terrorist groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urged the United Nations on Saturday to label rebels fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as belonging to “terrorist organizations”.

During a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Poroshenko’s press service quoted the leader as saying: “The president of Ukraine urged the U.N. to condemn the actions of terrorists and to recognize the so-called ”DNR“ (Donetsk People’s Republic) and ”LNR“ (Luhansk People’s Republic) as terrorist organizations.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.