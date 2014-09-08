Rebels have handed over 1,200 POWs so far to Ukraine: president

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists have so far handed over about 1,200 prisoners-of-war to the Ukrainian side under the terms of a ceasefire agreement, President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday.

The two sides are meant to exchange all their POWs under the terms of the ceasefire accord, clinched last Friday.

Poroshenko was speaking during a visit to Mariupol, a port city in the east of Ukraine which the rebels advanced towards last week before the ceasefire took effect.