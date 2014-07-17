FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine forces not involved in downing of Malaysian passenger plane: presidency
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine forces not involved in downing of Malaysian passenger plane: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian armed forces were not involved in a Malaysian passenger plane being brought down in eastern Ukraine, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

Interfax quoted it as saying that President Petro Poroshenko did not exclude that the plane had been shot down.

“This is the third event in the last few days following An-26 and SU-25 planes being brought down. We do not exclude that this plane was also shot down and we stress that the armed forces of Ukraine did not carry out any action to destroy targets in the air,” the press service said.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
