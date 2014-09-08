FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's president visits frontline city, vows to defend it
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's president visits frontline city, vows to defend it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) greets workers during his visit to the Ilich Iron and Steel Works in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MARIUPOL Ukraine (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko visited the eastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Monday in a show of solidarity with its embattled citizens and vowed to defend it from pro-Russian separatists who advanced towards it last week before a ceasefire agreement.

“This is our Ukrainian land and we will not give it up to anybody,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

On arriving in the city of 500,000, which is vital for Ukraine’s steel exports, Poroshenko said: “I have ordered (the military) to secure the defense of Mariupol with ... multiple rocket-launchers, tanks ... and air cover ... The enemy will suffer a crushing defeat.”

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.