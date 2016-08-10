Ukraine: Russian accusations are cynical pretext for more military threats

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday that Russian accusations of a Ukrainian incursion into Crimea were a cynical pretext to make more military threats against Ukraine.

Poroshenko also said Russia would not succeed in getting international sanctions on itself lifted by trying to discredit Ukraine, and that he expected Russia to help ensure the terms of the Minsk ceasefire agreement were fulfilled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier accused Ukraine of using terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and destabilize annexed Crimea.

"Russian accusations towards Ukraine of terrorism in the occupied Crimea sound as preposterous and cynical as the statements of the Russian leadership about the absence of the Russian troops in Donbass (region of Ukraine)," Poroshenko said.