FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine president says orders army ceasefire from 1500 GMT Friday
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 1:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine president says orders army ceasefire from 1500 GMT Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks at a news conference during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said he had ordered the army to observe a ceasefire from 1500 GMT (11.00 a.m. EDT) on Friday in its conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine after envoys in Minsk agreed a peace plan for the region.

The ceasefire must be observed by the separatists too and be monitored by international observers from Europe’s OSCE security watchdog, he said in a statement published on his website.

“Human life is the highest value and we must do everything possible and impossible to end the bloodshed and the suffering,” said Poroshenko, who has spent the last two days attending a NATO summit in Wales.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.