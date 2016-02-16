FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian president suggests PM should resign: statement
February 16, 2016 / 2:11 PM / in 2 years

Ukrainian president suggests PM should resign: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during the Presidential debate at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko suggested in a statement on Tuesday that Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk should resign as his cabinet had lost the support of the ruling coalition, but said there should not be a snap election.

Parliament could vote as early as Tuesday on a report that reviews the government’s performance in 2015 and its agenda for this year, although the timeframe is still unclear.

If the government loses, lawmakers will need 150 signatures in parliament to hold a no confidence vote, which could lead to national elections if the coalition cannot agree on a new cabinet.

Poroshenko called for General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin to resign and said: “The same parameters should be applied to the government also ... society has clearly decided that there have been more mistakes than achievements, and denied ministers its trust.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

