Shell hits prison in Ukraine's Donetsk, one inmate killed: city council
#World News
August 11, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Shell hits prison in Ukraine's Donetsk, one inmate killed: city council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - An artillery shell fired in fighting between government forces and separatist rebels hit a high-security prison in the Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Sunday night, killing one inmate, the city council said on Monday.

A statement said 106 inmates escaped from the jail, a “strict regime” prison for dangerous criminals on the city’s western outskirts, after the shell struck though some returned later. Three other inmates were injured.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Louise Ireland

