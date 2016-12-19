Ukraine central bank: banks behaving normally after PrivatBank takeover

The headquarters of Ukrainian central bank is seen in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 3, 2016.

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smolii said on Monday that he did not see higher-than-usual activity by clients of PrivatBank, adding that business was normal in the wider banking system.

Ukraine took over its largest lender, PrivatBank, in one of the biggest shake-ups of the war-torn country's banking system since Ukraine plunged into economic and political turmoil more than two years ago.