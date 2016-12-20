FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank says banking system has enough liquidity
December 20, 2016 / 2:09 PM / 8 months ago

Ukraine central bank says banking system has enough liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk (L) and Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva attend a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, December 19, 2016.Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian banking system has enough liquidity and there are no substantial outflows of deposits expected from PrivatBank, the central bank's deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Ukraine declared PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, insolvent on Monday and took it under state control. Some 2 billion hryvnia ($75.76 million) were withdrawn from the bank's cash machines on Monday and the finance ministry is expected to issue bonds as part of the rescue this week.

Deputy Governor Oleg Churiy told a news conference that Ukraine has a good chance of securing another tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund next year, once parliament has passed the 2017 budget.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

