December 19, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 8 months ago

Ukraine president reassures depositors over PrivatBank nationalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk (L) and Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva attend a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, December 19, 2016.Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reassured depositors at PrivatBank on Monday that their money was safe and that he had submitted a draft amendment to parliament aimed at giving additional guarantees to depositors.

Poroshenko was speaking after Ukrainian authorities announced that they would take PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, under state control. [nL5N1EE130

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a separate statement that Ukraine's parliament must pass the 2017 budget this week.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens

