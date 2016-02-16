FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine general prosecutor has resigned: Ukrainska Pravda newspaper
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 16, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine general prosecutor has resigned: Ukrainska Pravda newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin has tendered his resignation, newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Tuesday, after President Petro Poroshenko called on the official to step down.

“Shokin has resigned,” the paper quoted a source as saying. His spokesman declined to comment.

Poroshenko, who has come under pressure to sack Shokin over corruption allegations, also suggested Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk should resign.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

