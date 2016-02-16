Ukraine general prosecutor has resigned: Ukrainska Pravda newspaper

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin has tendered his resignation, newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Tuesday, after President Petro Poroshenko called on the official to step down.

“Shokin has resigned,” the paper quoted a source as saying. His spokesman declined to comment.

Poroshenko, who has come under pressure to sack Shokin over corruption allegations, also suggested Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk should resign.