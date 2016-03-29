FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine parliament approves resignation of chief prosecutor
March 29, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Ukraine parliament approves resignation of chief prosecutor

Prosecutor-General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin speaks during a news conference on the arrest of Hennadiy Korban in Kiev, Ukraine, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday the resignation of General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin, an official seen by the Ukraine’s Western backers as an obstacle to tackling corruption.

The United States has repeatedly called for top-to-bottom reform of the general prosecutor’s office, which anti-graft campaigners have said plays a key role in protecting vested interests and allowing corrupt practices to flourish.

The motion to approve his resignation passed with 289 votes, comfortably over the 226 required.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

