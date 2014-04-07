FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian protesters in eastern Ukraine seize weapons: Interior Ministry
#World News
April 7, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian protesters in eastern Ukraine seize weapons: Interior Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian protesters who broke into state security headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk have seized weapons and road police have closed down entrances into the city, local police said on Monday.

“Unknown people who are in the building have broken into the building’s arsenal and have seized weapons,” police said in a statement.

Separately, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on his Facebook page that the regional administrative building in another eastern city, Kharkiv, had been cleared of “separatist” protesters.

Pro-Russian protesters also broke into a regional administrative building in the mining city of Donetsk on Sunday.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Richard Balmforth

