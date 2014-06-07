FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin orders tightening of border control with Ukraine
June 7, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Putin orders tightening of border control with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an order to the Federal Security Service to strengthen protection of the country’s border with Ukraine to prevent people crossing illegally, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

The order comes a day after Putin held talks with global leaders in France, where U.S. President Barack Obama called on him to cease support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and stop the provision of arms and material across the border.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

