Putin says Russians do not need conflict with outside world

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russians needed to mobilize for benefit of their country but not for conflict with outside world.

“We must calmly, with dignity and effectively build up our country, not fence it off from the outside world,” Putin said during a visit to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March. “We need to consolidate and mobilize but not for war or any kind of confrontation ... for hard work in the name of Russia.”