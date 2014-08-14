FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russians do not need conflict with outside world
August 14, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russians do not need conflict with outside world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russians needed to mobilize for benefit of their country but not for conflict with outside world.

“We must calmly, with dignity and effectively build up our country, not fence it off from the outside world,” Putin said during a visit to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March. “We need to consolidate and mobilize but not for war or any kind of confrontation ... for hard work in the name of Russia.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel

