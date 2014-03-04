FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin calls Ukraine events an 'unconstitutional coup'
March 4, 2014

Russia's Putin calls Ukraine events an 'unconstitutional coup'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday there had been an “unconstitutional coup” in Ukraine and ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich was still the legitimate leader of the country despite giving up all power.

The former KGB spy also told reporters there was no need to use force in Ukraine’s southern Crimea region at the moment, but Russia reserved the right to do so as a “last resort”.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Gabriela Baczynska

