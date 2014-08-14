FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to stop bloodshed in Ukraine
August 14, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia will do its utmost to stop bloodshed in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks down the stairs upon his arrival at Belbek airdrome near the Crimean port of Sevastopol, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

YALTA Crimea (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia would do its utmost to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, where government forces are fighting a pro-Russian rebellion in the east.

“We will do everything in our power so that this conflict is ended as soon as possible, so that the blood can stop flowing in Ukraine,” Putin said during a visit to the Crimea region, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine earlier this year.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov

