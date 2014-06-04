FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says expects France to honor warships contract
June 4, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says expects France to honor warships contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia expects France to honor a contract to sell it two Mistral helicopter carriers, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in an interview with French media, also raising the prospect of other deals.

France is under pressure from allies such as Washington and Warsaw to reconsider the contract, worth over 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) and agreed before the crisis over Ukraine began.

If France decided against selling the ships, Russia expected its money back, Putin said in an interview with TF1 television and Europe 1 radio ahead of a trip to France for D-Day commemorations.

“We expect our French partners to fulfill their contractual obligations, and if everything goes as we agreed, we will not rule out the possibility of further orders – and not necessarily in naval shipbuilding,” Putin said, according to a English transcript of the interview provided by the Kremlin.

He added that Russia would like to strengthen ties in aviation, shipbuilding and other areas.($1 = 0.7341 Euros)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

