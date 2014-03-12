FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Putin and Hollande discuss boosting efforts on Ukraine
March 12, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says Putin and Hollande discuss boosting efforts on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday discussed “possibilities for stepping up international support” for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The tone of the Kremlin statement about the phone call differed from that of a statement from Hollande’s office, which said Hollande had told Putin he must do everything to stop Russia’s “unacceptable annexation” of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The Kremlin said Russia and France would continue the discussion during a visit by the French foreign and defense ministers to Moscow that is scheduled for March 18, two days after Crimea holds a referendum on joining Russia.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Kevin Liffey

