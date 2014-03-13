Putin huddles with top security officials on Ukraine, West

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss relations with Ukraine, the United States and the European Union at a meeting with senior Russian security officials on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
“Let’s think together about how to conduct relations with our partners and friends in Ukraine and with our other partners in Europe and the United States,” Interfax quoted Putin as saying at the beginning of a meeting of his presidential Security Council.
