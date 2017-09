Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a session of the State Council Presidium in Voronezh, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to prepare retaliatory measures against the latest round of Western sanctions, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

“Of course, it should be done carefully in order to support domestic producers and not hamper consumers,” he was quoted as saying.