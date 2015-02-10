Russia to pursue independent foreign policy despite pressure: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would pursue an independent foreign policy despite pressure in what he called “today’s challenging international environment”.

Marking Russia’s diplomatic workers’ day, Putin underlined the importance of the effective work of the Foreign Ministry, Russia’s embassies, consulates and other representative offices.

“It is a guarantee that the Russian Federation, no matter how much pressure is put on us, will continue to pursue an independent foreign policy, to support the fundamental interests of our people and in line with global security and stability,” Putin said in a telegram to diplomats.