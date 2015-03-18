Putin says Russia will overcome all difficulties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his country, hit by Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, would overcome all difficulties from outside.
“We will overcome all problems and difficulties that they try to throw at us from outside,” Putin told a large crowd at a concert near the Kremlin commemorating the first anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Putin said Moscow would do everything to restore normal relations with Ukraine.
