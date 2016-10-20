FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Putin says Minsk accord should be basis for Ukraine solution
#World News
October 19, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says Minsk accord should be basis for Ukraine solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Minsk accord, reached in February 2015 in the Belarussian capital, should be the basis for a resolution of the crisis in southeast Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday after international talks in Berlin.

The talks with French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko lasted for around five hours.

Putin also said that it was agreed that the monitors from the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) will "broaden their mission" in the conflict zones.

He added that the humanitarian situation in southeast Ukraine remained tense.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler

