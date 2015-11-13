Putin says east Ukraine crisis may yet turn into 'frozen conflict'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was a risk that the situation in east Ukraine may turn into a “frozen conflict”.

“I would not overdramatize the delay in implementing the Minsk Agreements. Despite some difficulties, they are being implemented and, which is most important, their provisions, principles and logic are not questioned. We are talking simply about technical prolongation of the time frame,” Putin said in an interview to Interfax and Anadolu news agencies.

“However, the threat of Donbass turning into another frozen conflict is still there. It stems from Kiev’s policy, which continues to strengthen the blockade of the south-east,” he said.