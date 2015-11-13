FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says east Ukraine crisis may yet turn into 'frozen conflict'
November 13, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says east Ukraine crisis may yet turn into 'frozen conflict'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was a risk that the situation in east Ukraine may turn into a “frozen conflict”.

“I would not overdramatize the delay in implementing the Minsk Agreements. Despite some difficulties, they are being implemented and, which is most important, their provisions, principles and logic are not questioned. We are talking simply about technical prolongation of the time frame,” Putin said in an interview to Interfax and Anadolu news agencies.

“However, the threat of Donbass turning into another frozen conflict is still there. It stems from Kiev’s policy, which continues to strengthen the blockade of the south-east,” he said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

