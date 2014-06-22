Putin tells Merkel, Hollande Ukraine peace plan should include ceasefire: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his German and French counterparts the Ukraine peace plan should be “backed up” with a de-facto ceasefire, the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday.

“Putin backed the decision by P.A. Poroshenko to carry out a peace plan,” the readout of the phone conversation read. “...It was stressed that the intentions voiced by the head of the Ukrainian state should be backed up with a real ceasefire.”

The Ukrainian forces seven-day ceasefire began last Friday as part of a peace plan by President Petro Poroshenko, but fighting continued throughout the weekend.