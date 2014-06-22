FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin tells Merkel, Hollande Ukraine peace plan should include ceasefire: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

Putin tells Merkel, Hollande Ukraine peace plan should include ceasefire: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his German and French counterparts the Ukraine peace plan should be “backed up” with a de-facto ceasefire, the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday.

“Putin backed the decision by P.A. Poroshenko to carry out a peace plan,” the readout of the phone conversation read. “...It was stressed that the intentions voiced by the head of the Ukrainian state should be backed up with a real ceasefire.”

The Ukrainian forces seven-day ceasefire began last Friday as part of a peace plan by President Petro Poroshenko, but fighting continued throughout the weekend.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.