Putin's talks with Ukraine and EU are 'difficult': Kremlin

MILAN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Ukraine’s president and European Union leaders in Milan are proving difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“The talks are indeed difficult, full of misunderstandings, disagreements, but they are nevertheless ongoing, the exchange opinion is in progress,” Peskov told reporters.

Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande were due to hold more talks later on Friday, the Kremlin said.