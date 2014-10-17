FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin's talks with Ukraine and EU are 'difficult': Kremlin
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Best of Emmys
October 17, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Putin's talks with Ukraine and EU are 'difficult': Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Ukraine’s president and European Union leaders in Milan are proving difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

“The talks are indeed difficult, full of misunderstandings, disagreements, but they are nevertheless ongoing, the exchange opinion is in progress,” Peskov told reporters.

Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande were due to hold more talks later on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
