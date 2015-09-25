Putin to hold bilateral meetings with Merkel, Hollande on Oct. 2: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande on Oct. 2 in Paris, Kremlin top political adviser said on Friday.

Putin will not hold a separate meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko. The two will meet as part of four-way talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin adviser, told journalists.