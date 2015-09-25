FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to hold bilateral meetings with Merkel, Hollande on Oct. 2: Kremlin
September 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Putin to hold bilateral meetings with Merkel, Hollande on Oct. 2: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande on Oct. 2 in Paris, Kremlin top political adviser said on Friday.

Putin will not hold a separate meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko. The two will meet as part of four-way talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin adviser, told journalists.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova

