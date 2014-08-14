FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russian military to set up a task force in Crimea
August 14, 2014 / 11:34 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russian military to set up a task force in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YALTA Crimea (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he signed off on establishing a Russian military task force in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine, but said the presence would not be too heavy or costly.

“The Defence Ministry prepared ... a separate program for the creation and development of military forces in Crimea. I approved this program,” Putin said on a visit to the Black Sea peninsula. “It will not be excessive, it will not be expensive.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing Christian Lowe

