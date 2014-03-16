FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin expresses fears to Obama about Russian speakers in Ukraine
March 16, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Putin expresses fears to Obama about Russian speakers in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday Crimea’s referendum on union with Russia was legitimate and expressed concern about Kiev’s failure to stamp out violence against Russian speakers in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin drew attention to the inability and unwillingness of the present authorities in Kiev to curb rampant violence by ultra-nationalist and radical groups that destabilize the situation and terrorize civilians, including Russian speaking population,” the Kremlin said.

He suggested European monitors should be sent to all parts of Ukraine because of the violence, which the Ukrainian authorities blame on pro-Russian groups. Russian parliament has given Putin the authority to use the armed forces if needed to protect compatriots in Ukraine.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

