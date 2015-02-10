FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Putin, Obama urge swift end to bloodshed in Ukraine
#World News
February 10, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin says Putin, Obama urge swift end to bloodshed in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama highlighted in a phone call on Tuesday the need for a political solution to the “internal” conflict in Ukraine to swiftly end the bloodshed there, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin also said the two presidents noted the necessity to safeguard rights of inhabitants of all Ukrainian regions, including the Russian-speaking ones in the east.

The White House said after the call that Obama had urged Putin to agree to a peace deal. Putin is due to meet the leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France on Wednesday in Minsk in an effort to broker a peace deal.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by James Dalgleish

