Russia's Putin tells OSCE chief ready to discuss Ukraine crisis solution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was ready to discuss a way out of the Ukrainian crisis with the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

“I know that you have your own proposals, your ideas of how to find a way out of the situation (in Ukraine) that has occurred. Our position is known too,” Putin said ahead of talks with Didier Burkhalter, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for 2014 and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Let’s try to analyze the situation and seek ways out of this crisis.”