Kremlin: Putin, OSCE urge dialogue between Kiev and east Ukraine
May 12, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin: Putin, OSCE urge dialogue between Kiev and east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Europe’s main security and rights watchdog agreed on Monday that the agency should do more to foster dialogue between Ukraine’s interim government and separatists in the east.

During a phone call, Putin and OSCE chief Didier Burkhalter noted “the importance of stepping up efforts along the OSCE line aimed at resolving the crisis situation, including by setting up a direct dialogue between the authorities in Kiev and representatives of southeastern regions of Ukraine”, the Kremlin said.

Pro-Moscow rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine called on Monday for their region to become part of Russia after declaring victory in a weekend referendum on self-rule.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich

