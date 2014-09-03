FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says status of east Ukraine not addressed in ceasefire plan
September 3, 2014 / 4:53 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin says status of east Ukraine not addressed in ceasefire plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Wednesday the Russian president’s proposal for steps towards a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine did not seek to address the status of the territory, Russian news agencies reported.

“This is not a comprehensive plan. This is a proposal on priority measures and everything else is an issue for further negotiation,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax in response to a question about the status of the areas claimed by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage

