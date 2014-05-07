Pro-Russians in Ukraine's Donetsk to discuss Putin's call on referendum

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said on Wednesday they would consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to postpone a regional referendum on independence at a meeting of their assembly tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we will discuss that at the people’s assembly,” Denis Pushilin, a leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, told Reuters. “We have the utmost respect for president Putin. If he considers that necessary, we will of course discuss it.”