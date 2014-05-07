FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russians in Ukraine's Donetsk to discuss Putin's call on referendum
#World News
May 7, 2014 / 2:09 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russians in Ukraine's Donetsk to discuss Putin's call on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said on Wednesday they would consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to postpone a regional referendum on independence at a meeting of their assembly tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we will discuss that at the people’s assembly,” Denis Pushilin, a leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, told Reuters. “We have the utmost respect for president Putin. If he considers that necessary, we will of course discuss it.”

reporting by Matt Robinson, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Ralph Boulton

