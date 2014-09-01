Putin hopes common sense prevails in West over sanctions: agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he hoped “common sense” would prevail in the West over the possibility of imposing additional sanctions, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday.

“I hope that common sense will prevail and we will work in a normal modern way, and that neither we nor our partners will bear the costs of these mutual jabs,” the agency reported him as saying.

European Union leaders agreed on Saturday to ask the European Commission to draw up more measures against Moscow, which could be adopted in coming days, after accusations that Russia was sending troops into Ukrainian territory.