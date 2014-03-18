FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin signs treaty on making Crimea part of Russia
March 18, 2014 / 12:13 PM / 4 years ago

Putin signs treaty on making Crimea part of Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and two Crimean leaders signed a treaty on Tuesday on making the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia.

The signing in the Kremlin came two days after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to secede from Ukraine and join Russia in a referendum condemned by the Ukrainian government, the United States and the European Union as illegitimate.

Crimea’s accession still requires the approval of Russian parliament, parliamentary officials say.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

