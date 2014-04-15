FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin urges U.N., world to condemn Kiev's actions in eastern Ukraine
April 15, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Putin urges U.N., world to condemn Kiev's actions in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday that the United Nations and the international community should condemn the use of force by the Ukrainian authorities in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

In a telephone conversation with Ban, Putin “underscored that the Russian side expects a clear condemnation from the United Nations and the international community of these anti-constitutional actions”, a Kremlin statement said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

