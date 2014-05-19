Putin, U.N. chief Ban to discuss Ukraine crisis at China meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will discuss the Ukraine crisis and other issues during a meeting on Tuesday in Shanghai, China, the Itar-Tass news agency quoted Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.

Ban is visiting China. Putin, who is embroiled in a standoff with the West over the future of Ukraine after annexing the Crimea region, is due to begin a visit to China on Tuesday.