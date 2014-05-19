FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, U.N. chief Ban to discuss Ukraine crisis at China meeting
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, U.N. chief Ban to discuss Ukraine crisis at China meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will discuss the Ukraine crisis and other issues during a meeting on Tuesday in Shanghai, China, the Itar-Tass news agency quoted Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.

Ban is visiting China. Putin, who is embroiled in a standoff with the West over the future of Ukraine after annexing the Crimea region, is due to begin a visit to China on Tuesday.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

