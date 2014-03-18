FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says U.S. guided by 'the rule of the gun' in foreign policy
March 18, 2014 / 11:44 AM / 4 years ago

Putin says U.S. guided by 'the rule of the gun' in foreign policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Monday of being guided in its foreign policy not by international law but by the “rule of the gun.”

“Our Western partners headed by the United States prefer not to be guided by international law in their practical policies, but by the rule of the gun,” he told a joint session of parliament.

“They have come to believe in their exceptionalism and their sense of being the chosen ones. That they can decide the destinies of the world, that it is only them who can be right.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Elizabeth Piper

