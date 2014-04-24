FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says army base attacked, town hall recovered
#World News
April 24, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says army base attacked, town hall recovered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government said troops repelled an overnight raid on a base at Artemivsk, between Donetsk and Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

A soldier was wounded in the attack by about 70 people who Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Facebook were led by Russian soldiers. Casualty details for the attackers were not clear, he said.

Avakov also said pro-Russian protesters had left the town hall in Mariupol, an industrial city on the Black Sea coast, and the mayor was back in his office - meeting the agreements made with Russia at a Geneva meeting a week ago.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Louise Ireland

