Further Russia intervention in Ukraine would be historic mistake: NATO
April 2, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Further Russia intervention in Ukraine would be historic mistake: NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Further Russian intervention in Ukraine, following its annexation of Crimea, would be an “historic mistake” that would deepen Russia’s international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Wednesday.

“If Russia were to intervene further in Ukraine, I wouldn’t hesitate to call it an historic mistake. That would lead to further international isolation of Russia. It would have far reaching consequences for the relations between Russia and ... the Western world. It would be a miscalculation with huge strategic implications,” he told a news conference after a meeting of alliance foreign ministers.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak

