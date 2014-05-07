FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO calls on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine's border
May 7, 2014 / 5:39 PM / 3 years ago

NATO calls on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine's border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - NATO’s Secretary General Anders Rasmussen called on Russia on Wednesday to stop supporting separatists in Ukraine and scale back troops from Ukraine’s border to create a base for political solution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Speaking after a meeting with Polish foreign and defense ministers, Rasmussen said NATO was not able to confirm a withdrawal of Russian troops.

“The Russia should live up to its international commitments and stop supporting separatists and scale back troops from the border, so political solutions can be found,” he told reporters in Warsaw.

Rasmussen added, that if necessary NATO will not hesitate to take all necessary steps to increase the security of its allies in central and eastern Europe, which may include reinforced exercises, reviewed defense plans and a proper deployment of troops.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig

