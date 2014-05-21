FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief: No evidence of Russian troop pullback from border
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 2:03 PM / 3 years ago

NATO chief: No evidence of Russian troop pullback from border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - NATO has still seen no “visible evidence” of a Russian troop withdrawal from the border with Ukraine, the alliance’s secretary-general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said on Wednesday.

“I wake up every morning hoping to see a real and meaningful withdrawal of Russian troops, but I have to tell you that so far we have not seen any visible evidence of a withdrawal of Russian troops,” Rasmussen told a news conference in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

