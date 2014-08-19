Junior rebel commander detained in east Ukraine - interior ministry

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have detained Semyon Khodakovsky, a junior rebel commander operating in east Ukraine, an interior ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman clarified an earlier ministry comment that suggested Alexander Khodakovsky, a key rebel commander of the unit Vostok Battalion, had been seized.

Semyon Khodakovsky was the leader of a rebel group in Artemivsk, a town between the separatist strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.